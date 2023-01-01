Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Consumer pic

 

Baked Vegan Sweets

718 orange ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Tarts with Lemon Curd$7.00
More about Baked Vegan Sweets
Renaud's Patisserie image

 

Renaud's Patisserie - Long Beach

6255 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (84 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Petite Gateaux Lemon Tart$6.50
More about Renaud's Patisserie - Long Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Shell Tacos

Taquitos

Carne Asada Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Enchiladas

Taco Salad

Shawarma Wraps

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (461 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston