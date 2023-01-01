Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lemon tarts in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Lemon Tarts
Long Beach restaurants that serve lemon tarts
Baked Vegan Sweets
718 orange ave, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Fruit Tarts with Lemon Curd
$7.00
More about Baked Vegan Sweets
Renaud's Patisserie - Long Beach
6255 E 2nd St, Long Beach
Avg 4.2
(84 reviews)
Petite Gateaux Lemon Tart
$6.50
More about Renaud's Patisserie - Long Beach
