Lobsters in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Lola's
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Lobster and Shrimp Enchiladas
|$29.95
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed with lobster, roasted red bell pepper cream, melted queso, chihuahua, watercress. Served with garlicky black
beans and Mexican rice.
More about Lola's
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Lobster and Shrimp Enchiladas
|$29.95
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed with lobster, roasted red bell pepper cream, melted queso, chihuahua, watercress. Served with garlicky black
beans and Mexican rice.
More about PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
1836 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese
|$18.95
|Lobster Tacos
|$16.50
Cilantro/Cabbage Mix, Lime Crema, Tomatoes & Cheese
|Lobster Chimichanga
|$18.95
w/ Shrimp Sauce
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Warm Lobster Roll
|$25.95
warm butter, chipotle, toasted soft roll, green onion
More about Plunge
HAMBURGERS
Plunge
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$39.00
smoked gouda | old bay | bread crumbs
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
|LOBSTER CMELETTE
|$28.00
lobster - kaluga caviar - weiser family farms fingerling potatoes - grapes & toast
|LOBSTER BISQUE
|$15.00
roasted tomatoes soup base & cream