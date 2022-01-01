Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster and Shrimp Enchiladas$29.95
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed with lobster, roasted red bell pepper cream, melted queso, chihuahua, watercress. Served with garlicky black
beans and Mexican rice.
More about Lola's
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster and Shrimp Enchiladas$29.95
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed with lobster, roasted red bell pepper cream, melted queso, chihuahua, watercress. Served with garlicky black
beans and Mexican rice.
More about Lola's
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

1836 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese$18.95
Lobster Tacos$16.50
Cilantro/Cabbage Mix, Lime Crema, Tomatoes & Cheese
Lobster Chimichanga$18.95
w/ Shrimp Sauce
More about PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Warm Lobster Roll$25.95
warm butter, chipotle, toasted soft roll, green onion
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
Plunge image

HAMBURGERS

Plunge

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac N Cheese$39.00
smoked gouda | old bay | bread crumbs
More about Plunge
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe" image

 

UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER CMELETTE$28.00
lobster - kaluga caviar - weiser family farms fingerling potatoes - grapes & toast
LOBSTER BISQUE$15.00
roasted tomatoes soup base & cream
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
The 908 image

FRENCH FRIES

The 908

3850 Worsham Avenue, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll- Hot$26.00
More about The 908
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Catch Seafood House

150 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)
Char Lobster$39.75
Served with a side of steamed rice, vegetable medley and your choice of our house made sauces
More about Big Catch Seafood House

