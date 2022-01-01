Lox in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve lox
More about Abigail & Juliet's
Abigail & Juliet's
3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach
|Bagel & Lox Sandwich
|$9.99
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
|BAGEL & LOX
|$16.00
house beet cured scottish salmon - cream cheese capers - onions - cucumbers on toasted bagel
|BAGEL & LOX
|$14.00
toasted plain bagel - house cured Scottish salmon - cream cheese capers - onions & cucumbers