Lox in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve lox

Abigail & Juliet's image

 

Abigail & Juliet's

3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagel & Lox Sandwich$9.99
BAGEL & LOX image

 

UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
BAGEL & LOX$16.00
house beet cured scottish salmon - cream cheese capers - onions - cucumbers on toasted bagel
BAGEL & LOX$14.00
toasted plain bagel - house cured Scottish salmon - cream cheese capers - onions & cucumbers
