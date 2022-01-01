Mahi mahi in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

1836 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich$15.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo on a French Roll
More about PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
Taco Beach Bellflower image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$4.95
Grilled mahi, shredded cabbage, spicy creamy baja sauce, cilantro
More about Taco Beach Bellflower
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Mahi Mahi$14.99
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
The Boathouse on the Bay image

 

The Boathouse on the Bay

190 Marina Dr, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Tacos$22.00
Corn Tortillas, Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro,
Chipotle Aioli, Black Beans, Rice & Guacamole
More about The Boathouse on the Bay

