Milkshakes in Long Beach

In the little known stone-fruit jungles of Patagonia, there lives an extremely rare blessing of unicorns. Not unlike their relatives, these unicorns overindulge on peaches, apricots, and plums until their beer glands become engorged and seep a sweet juicy liquid. This candy like beer juice is as magical and juicy as it gets.

IPA - MILKSHAKE - Hawthorne, CA 8% ABV - 195 CAL

