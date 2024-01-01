Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mostaccioli in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve mostaccioli

Buono’s Pizzeria - Ocean

250 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mostaccioli / Penne$12.85
With meat sauce-hearty tomato sauce brimming with lean ground beef and pork prepared to perfection from Grandma Teresa buono's recipe (includes mushrooms). Or with marinara sauce - only the finest ripe tomatoes are used to make this zesty sauce. Or pesto -
More about Buono’s Pizzeria - Ocean
Buono's Pizzeria Willow -

401 West Willow Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mostaccioli Penne$13.80
With meat sauce-hearty tomato sauce brimming with lean ground beef and pork prepared to perfection from Grandma Teresa buono's recipe (includes mushrooms). Or with marinara sauce - only the finest ripe tomatoes are used to make this zesty sauce. Or pesto -
More about Buono's Pizzeria Willow -

