Muffins in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve muffins
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffin
|$6.00
|Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Muffin
|$6.00
The MODERN Kitchen + Bar
2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110, Long Beach
|MUFFINS
|$4.25
Portuguese Bend Distilling
300 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|2 for $12 English Muffin Sandwich
|$12.00
Enjoy two english muffin breakfast sandwiches with eggs, cheese, your choice bacon or sausage.
Portfolio Coffeehouse
2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$3.95
|Vegan Morn Glory Muffin (FS)
|$4.95
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.95
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
|BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
|$5.25
|VG MORNING GLORY MUFFIN
|$5.85
vegan - buckwheat flour, brown sugar, carrot, coconut, walnut, raisin, dates, chia seeds, wheat, sunflower seeds
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Muffin
|$6.00