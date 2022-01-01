Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naan in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Naan
Long Beach restaurants that serve naan
FRENCH FRIES
The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
3411 East Broadway, Long Beach
Avg 4.6
(349 reviews)
Side of Naan
$2.00
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
Cali Chilli
4111 North Viking Way, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Naan
$4.00
traditional Indian leavened flat bread freshly baked in clay oven
More about Cali Chilli
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach
Greek Salad
Sashimi
Steak Tacos
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Garlic Noodles
Fried Chicken Salad
Soft Shell Crabs
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Long Beach to explore
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston