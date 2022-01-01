Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve naan

The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights

3411 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Naan$2.00
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
Cali Chilli

4111 North Viking Way, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Naan$4.00
traditional Indian leavened flat bread freshly baked in clay oven
More about Cali Chilli

