Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve nigiri

Bamboo Teri house image

 

Bamboo Teri house

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Nigiri$6.30
Smelt Egg Nigiri$6.14
Tamago Nigiri$5.70
More about Bamboo Teri house
The Boathouse on the Bay image

 

The Boathouse on the Bay

190 Marina Dr, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Nigiri$10.00
More about The Boathouse on the Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Hash Browns

Fried Pickles

Carrot Cake

Mahi Mahi

Grilled Chicken Salad

Po Boy

Baja Fish Tacos

Falafel Wraps

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston