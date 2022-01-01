Patty melts in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve patty melts
More about The Ordinarie
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|VEGAN Patty Melt
|$18.00
Beyond Beef patty, vegan cheese, sourdough, caramelized onions.
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
House Favorite!
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, mustard, parmesan sourdough.
More about EJs Pub
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Pub Parmesan Patty Melt
|$15.00
SWISS CHEESE AND CARAMELIZED ONIONS ON GRILLED PARMESAN CRUSTED SOURDOUGH
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
The Firkin Pub & Grill
3411 East Broadway, Long Beach
|Cheddar Patty Melt
|$14.00
Irish cheddar, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and house sauce
More about The Small Cafe Naples
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Small Cafe Naples
5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Patty Melt
|$16.50
1/2 pound burger, swiss, grilled onion on marble rye