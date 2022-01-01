Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGAN Patty Melt$18.00
Beyond Beef patty, vegan cheese, sourdough, caramelized onions.
Patty Melt$15.00
House Favorite!
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, mustard, parmesan sourdough.
More about The Ordinarie
EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pub Parmesan Patty Melt$15.00
SWISS CHEESE AND CARAMELIZED ONIONS ON GRILLED PARMESAN CRUSTED SOURDOUGH
More about EJs Pub
The Firkin Pub & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Firkin Pub & Grill

3411 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheddar Patty Melt$14.00
Irish cheddar, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and house sauce
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill
The Small Cafe Naples image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Small Cafe Naples

5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$16.50
1/2 pound burger, swiss, grilled onion on marble rye
More about The Small Cafe Naples
The MODERN Kitchen + Bar image

 

The MODERN Kitchen + Bar

2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PATTY MELT$14.00
char-grilled angus beef patty with melted cheddar cheese, topped with caramelized onions on griddled sourdough
More about The MODERN Kitchen + Bar

