Pesto paninis in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve pesto paninis

Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Panini$13.00
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
Item pic

 

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Panini$11.95
"The Carlos" --- French Roll, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheese, Tomato, Pesto Spread --- Served Hot From Panini Press
Pesto & Muenster Panini$5.25
Vegetarian --- Cheese, Egg White Patty, Pesto Spread on English Muffin --- Served Hot from Panini Press
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse

