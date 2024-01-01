Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve philly rolls

Item pic

 

POKE PUB

160 The Promenade North, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Hand Roll$5.95
More about POKE PUB
Restaurant banner

 

RetRoll Sushi LBC - 2023 E 4th St.

2023 E 4th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PHILLY ROLL$14.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumbers.
More about RetRoll Sushi LBC - 2023 E 4th St.

