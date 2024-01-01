Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Philly rolls in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Philly Rolls
Long Beach restaurants that serve philly rolls
POKE PUB
160 The Promenade North, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Philly Hand Roll
$5.95
More about POKE PUB
RetRoll Sushi LBC - 2023 E 4th St.
2023 E 4th St., Long Beach
No reviews yet
PHILLY ROLL
$14.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumbers.
More about RetRoll Sushi LBC - 2023 E 4th St.
