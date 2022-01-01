Pies in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants that serve pies

Chicken Pot Pie Bites image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie Bites$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.

KC Branaghans image

 

KC Branaghans

5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Branaghan's Chicken Noodle Pie$16.95

Whole White Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Little Coyote,

2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole White Pie$22.00
16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Chicken breast, carrots, potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, garlic cream, buttery puff pastry, served in a cast iron skillet.

Mini feta pies image

 

Pietris Bakery

5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini feta pies$1.75

Apple Crumble Pie - 9" image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4201 McGowen St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.

Shepherd's Pie image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Auld Dubliner

71 S Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
Guinness beef broth, ground lamb and beef, carrots, peas, onions, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with Irish brown bread

Whole White Pie image

 

Little Coyote,

3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole White Pie$22.00
16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce

Pieology 6062 image

 

Pieology 6062

2092 N. Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Create Your Own Pie$7.95


