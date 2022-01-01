Pies in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve pies
More about The Ordinarie
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Chicken Pot Pie Bites
|$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.
More about Little Coyote,
PIZZA • SALADS
Little Coyote,
2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Whole White Pie
|$22.00
16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce
More about The Social List - Long Beach
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Chicken breast, carrots, potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, garlic cream, buttery puff pastry, served in a cast iron skillet.
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4201 McGowen St, Long Beach
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about The Auld Dubliner
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Auld Dubliner
71 S Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.00
Guinness beef broth, ground lamb and beef, carrots, peas, onions, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with Irish brown bread
More about Little Coyote,
Little Coyote,
3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach
|Whole White Pie
|$22.00
16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce