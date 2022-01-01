Pita sandwiches in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve pita sandwiches
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL
DonerG
4150 McGowen, Long Beach
|Pita Sandwich
|$10.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
|Doner Pita Sandwich
|$10.75
Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.