Pita sandwiches in Long Beach

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

4150 McGowen, Long Beach

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Pita Sandwich$10.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
Doner Pita Sandwich$10.75
Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Pita Pitaki image

SANDWICHES

Pita Pitaki

3401 Cherry ave unit b, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel - Pita Sandwich$10.00
Homemade falafel wrapped in pita bread with hummus, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers.
