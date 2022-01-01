Po boy in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve po boy
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
1836 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$13.95
Jumbo Fried Shrimp, Sriracha Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles on French Roll
Georgia's Restaurant
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH
|Fried Catfish Po' Boy
|$15.95
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, tarter sauce
|Spicy Andouille Po'Boy
|$10.95
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, dejon mustard
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.95
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, lemon aoli