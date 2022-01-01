Pork belly in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve pork belly
More about The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
130 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Pork Belly
|$13.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Hoisin BBQ Glaze, Sesame Seed, Pickles (gf)
More about Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant
Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant
2032 E 7th St., Long Beach
|Pork Belly
|$16.00
Smoked Heritage Pork Belly, momotardo tomato pepper jelly, lettuce hearts, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, country loaf
More about MARINATE KOREA BBQ
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
MARINATE KOREA BBQ
4150 McGowen St, LONG BEACH
|Spicy Pork Belly
|$12.00
Our Spicy Pork is thinly sliced
Marinated in our special Spicy pork belly
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Aji Verde & Ssamjang)
|Grilled Pork Belly
|$13.00
Our Grilled Pork is thick cut, salted, Right before they hit the grill!
Simple and Tasty!
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Ssamjang for your Sauce)