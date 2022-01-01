Prosciutto in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Prosciutto
Long Beach restaurants that serve prosciutto
Michaels Pizzeria
5616 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Prosciutto e Arugula
$18.00
prosciutto di Parma, arugula, tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella
More about Michaels Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach
Sliders
Shawarma
Chicken Pot Pies
Kebabs
Rigatoni
Buffalo Wings
Teriyaki Bowls
Turkey Clubs
More near Long Beach to explore
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston