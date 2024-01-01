Long Beach restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Long Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Long Beach

Must-try Long Beach restaurants

Banner pic

 

Pancake Long Beach - Suite A 4111 North Viking Way

Suite A 4111 North Viking Way, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Choice of Fluffy Omelet$13.00
3 eggs | choice of filling (any four)
smoked salmon | bacon | spinach | cheese | mushrooms | bell peppers | onions | tomatoes
served with bacon or sausage | hash browns or fresh cut fruit
ADD GOLDEN BROWN TOAST +$2
choice of bread ( white, wheat or sourdough)
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
scrambled eggs | applewood smoked bacon |romaine lettuce | black beans pickled onions | mexican cheese blend, sambhal aioli & potatoes
Cinnamon French Toast$12.00
More about Pancake Long Beach - Suite A 4111 North Viking Way
Main pic

 

Modica's Restaurant & Deli

455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8- Smokin' Joe$10.95
Pastrami, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll
Potato Salad$6.95
Rosemary, Garlic, Green Onions, Mayo and Olive Oil
8- Club$9.95
Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll
More about Modica's Restaurant & Deli
Morning Nights image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Morning Nights

4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Xiao Long Bao$9.50
Juicy Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Ginger, and Scallions. Served with Black Vinegar & Ginger.
Dan Dan Noodles$13.00
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms$13.50
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.
More about Morning Nights
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Parlor - 2936 Clark Avenue

2936 Clark Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chef Mike (Veggie)$22.00
- Naturally leavened Sourdough Pizza Crust, house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, red peppers, Green peppers, Kalamata olives, dehydrated Roma tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, pickled red onions, fresh organic spinach, basil & tomatoes
The Authentico PAPA$24.00
sourdough pizza, white sauce, fresh mozzarella, Yukon gold potato, rosemary, sausage, hot honey. (contains nuts)
Pepperoni$22.00
- Naturally leavened Sourdough Pizza Crust, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, house made tomato sauce
More about Pizza Parlor - 2936 Clark Avenue
Saltwater Deck image

 

Saltwater Deck

2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tofu Banh Mi$16.81
Low and slow grilled, marinated organic tofu, in-house pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs, sweet vegan mayo on a fresh baked toasted telera roll. Includes side of pickled jalapenos.
BLUE TACO BOX$14.95
3 large tacos with our homemade grass fed beef on Blue Corn tortillas. Onions cilantro and lime with a side of salsa.
Classic Breakfast Burrito$13.55
cage free eggs, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, roasted herb potatoes, white cheddar cheese In a warm flour tortilla
More about Saltwater Deck
Banner pic

 

La Taqueria Brand North Long Beach - 6583 Atlantic Blvd.

6583 Atlantic Blvd. #106, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Chicharron de Pescado$4.99
(Fried Crispy Fish) Corn tortilla, Crispy Fried Fish, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
Cali Fries$11.99
Warm crispy seasoned fries melted white cheeses, cheddar cheese sauce, choice of protein, topped with pico de gallo, drizzled with sour cream and guacamole.
Quesataco$3.99
Corn tortilla with perfectly melted cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein.
More about La Taqueria Brand North Long Beach - 6583 Atlantic Blvd.
Banner pic

 

Sushi Nikkei - Belmont Shore

5020 E 2ND ST, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRISPY TARTAR 8PC$17.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado topped with tartar fish, wonton, spicy mayo, sweet sauce
BIXBY ROLLS 8PC$17.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado topped with cream cheese, parrillera sauce, tare
SUSHI NIKKEI TASTING 8PC$35.00
Sweet Salmon, Tuna Power, Parmesan Scallops, Asian shiromi
More about Sushi Nikkei - Belmont Shore
BG pic

 

Zuzu's Petals Eatery - 801 E. 3rd Street

801 E. 3rd Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sando$16.00
applewood smoked bacon, organic sunnny-side up eggs, aged fontina, arugula w. lemon vinaigarette, basil aioli
George Bailey's Breakfast$18.00
two organic eggs you way, applewood smoked bacon or chicken sausage, breakfast potatoes, toasted country sourdough, and house jam
Skillet$17.00
hash browns, carambelized bell peppers and red onion, choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, sriracha aioli, crema, cheddar cheese, cilantro
More about Zuzu's Petals Eatery - 801 E. 3rd Street
La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asada Con Huevo (Steak)$10.25
Horchata (Reg. 24oz)$2.75
Sopes (Single)$5.25
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
The Ordinarie image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie Tavern

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Btl Coke$5.00
Bottle of Mexican Coke
Ordinarie Burger$18.00
Burger Patty 7 oz. Seasoned with Garlic and Worcestershire sauce (contains anchovies)
House-made Thousand Island dressing
Lettuce
Tomato
Pickles
Caramelized Onions
American Cheese
Pickled Jalapeño
Brioche Bun (egg, flour, butter)
Beet Salad$16.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
More about The Ordinarie Tavern
The Bamboo Club image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bamboo Club - Long Beach

3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mac Salad$5.00
House made unagi macaroni salad
Vegan Loco Moco$17.00
Beyond patty, mushroom gravy, chives, crispy shallots & crispy garlic. Served with rice.
Thai Tea Brined Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Thai tea brined Chicken hand breaded and fried to perfection, sweet chili cabbage slaw, spicy aoili, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Bamboo Club - Long Beach
Consumer pic

 

Saffron Mediterranean Grill

245 Pine ave unit 130, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Shish Kabob$15.99
Grilled beef chunks and vegetables served with choice of rice and hummus, chopped salad, salad dressing, and pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.99
Shaved Chicken Shawarma, 1 side of hummus, 1 side of rice, and 1 side of Sheppard salad. Comes with pita bread.
Lemonade (made daily)$5.99
More about Saffron Mediterranean Grill
Lola's image

 

Lola's - Signal Hill

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Enchiladas Suizas$14.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Lola's - Signal Hill
Main pic

 

Kennedy's Craft Kitchen & Cocktails - Long Beach

5506 Britton Drive, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
fried chicken, NOT spicy
Single and Lovin' it$15.00
meaty, cheesy
Traditional Wings 12pc$19.00
More about Kennedy's Craft Kitchen & Cocktails - Long Beach
Aji Peruvian Cuisine image

 

Aji Peruvian Cuisine

2308 E. 4th Street, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Aji de Gallina$24.00
Shredded chicken breast in creamy aji amarillo sauce, parmesan cheese, served with potatoes, egg and rice
Lomito saltado$36.00
Sauteed beef tenderloin, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, hand cut fries and rice
Fried Bananas$6.00
served with honey paprika aioli
More about Aji Peruvian Cuisine
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown image

 

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown

135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
S/ Pita Bread$2.50
Gyro$15.00
Sm Greek Salad$8.00
More about George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
La Tarantella Osteria image

 

Tarantella on 4th - 2120 E 4th Street

2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Melenzane alla Parmigiana$23.50
Roasted eggplant, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmigiano with tomato sauce.
Chanita Salad$13.25
Arugula, parmigiano, sliced pears, sundried tomatoes, and our balsamic dressing.
Risotto ai Funghi$22.50
Italian arborio rice, sauteed fresh mushrooms in a roasted garlic white wine sauce with a touch of cream and armigiano cheese.
More about Tarantella on 4th - 2120 E 4th Street
Portfolio Fit image

 

Portfolio Fit

4101 East Olympic Plaza, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fully Loaded$0.00
Acai sorbet layered with oat & honey granola, cacao nibs, chia seeds, peanut butter, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, and coconut
Spicy Greens$0.00
Spirulina, ginger, cayenne pepper, banana, a splash of orange juice, protein
(Old) Morning Buzz$0.00
Iced coffee, reishi mushroom, banana, protein, cinnamon, dates
More about Portfolio Fit
Consumer pic

 

Anna's Joint

443 Pine Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#16 De Rossi$16.00
Mortadella, prosciutto di parma, capicola, burrata, heirloom tomato, pickles, arugula, olive oil & garlic aioli
#12 Pollame Populi$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, heirloom tomato, baby swiss, kewpie mayo, avocado spread
Cesar Elote Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with avocado caesar dressing, roasted corn, parmesan croutons, cotija cheese and pickled red onion
More about Anna's Joint
Banner pic

 

Naples Rib Company - Long Beach

5800 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Basket of Sliders$0.00
6 Served on Hawaiin Rolls
BBQ Chopped Southwest Salad (Full)$18.00
Fresh Greens, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Jicama, Diced Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jack Cheese, Torilla Strips, & our House-Made BBQ Ranch (please note if you order w/ Trip-Tip, it will come w/ our House-Made Buffalo Ranch)
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Served on a French Roll
More about Naples Rib Company - Long Beach
Consumer pic

 

District 4 Pizza

2123 North Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$25.00
Crispy-cup pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, with D4 house-made pizza sauce
Kidz Spagetthi&Meatball$12.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Hiro Panino$17.00
House-made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, basil, sesame crusted grinder rol
More about District 4 Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Alder & Sage

366 Cherry, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple & Sage Latte$0.00
A double-shot of espresso and your choice of milk with our in-house maple simple syrup infused with sage. The perfect amount of sweet, with herbal and earthy undertones. VEGAN
Avocado Tartine VEGAN$15.00
avocado, tomato conserva, fennel seed, pickled fresno chili, chives, opal basil, country bread locally sourced [V]
Mexican Mocha$0.00
2oz of Espresso + our in-house Mexican Mocha sauce + 10oz/14oz of milk. Served 12oz or 16 oz. Decadent and with a kick of heat, this is one of our favorites!
More about Alder & Sage
Johnny Rebs' True South image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rebs Restaurant

4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rebs' BBQ Sandwich$9.95
A North Carolina classic, pulled pork or chicken. North Carolina dip, slaw on sandwich.
Family Meal for 4 ( 2 Meats)$65.00
Family Meal Specials For 4
Family Meals -
2 BBQ Meat Bucket, 2 sides (32 oz), bread (4 pc) $65
Country Sausage Omelette$16.25
Cheddar
More about Johnny Rebs Restaurant
The 4th Horseman image

PIZZA

The 4th Horseman

121 W 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
THE PALE HORSE$23.00
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, FRESH BASIL, HOUSE RICOTTA, PESTO, MOZZARELLA *CONTAINS NUT PRODUCTS*
MARGARITA PIZZA$22.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
THE SALAD$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons
More about The 4th Horseman
Fat Tomato Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Tomato Pizza

2130 E Broadway, Long beach

Avg 4.6 (2875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10CF Meat lovers pizza$21.45
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
LG Fat tomato works pizza$24.95
Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage
Meatball Sandwich$12.95
Homemade meatballs topped with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on baguette bread
More about Fat Tomato Pizza
Banner pic

 

Fire Wings Long Beach

6400 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 WING COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings Long Beach
Consumer pic

 

Spicy Sugar Thai Long Beach

1538 East Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tofu Fresh Roll$10.00
Fresh vegetables roll wrapped in rice paperwith Tofu. Served with our unique house made sauce.
Panang$18.00
Panang curry paste, coconut milk, pumpkin & Thai basil. Chef Katt ‘s secret recipe!!
Chicken Khao Soi$18.00
Tender slow cooked chicken leg in our coconut curry & egg noodle soup broth, served with Thai pickles, sliced shallots, fresh lime wedges & cilantro, topped with crispy noodles … This is a MUST try dish
More about Spicy Sugar Thai Long Beach
Consumer pic

 

Nonna Mercato

3722 atlantic ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatballs Al Forno$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs w/ pomodoro sauce, stracciatella cheese, rosemary bread
Godmother$16.00
Salumi, focaccia, pecorino, arugula, herb butter, market lettuces
Caesar$14.00
Little Gems, seeded croutons, parmigiano, cracked pepper
More about Nonna Mercato
Taco Shore image

 

Taco Shore - Long Beach

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole 6 oz And Chips$9.50
avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions combined with our special blend of herbs and spices.
Perfect with our homemade tortilla chips!
Taco Arriero$5.99
A soft flour tortilla with melted cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, pinto beans, and sliced avocado.
Cali Burrito$16.99
Spanish rice, refried beans, crispy tater tots, pico de gallo, lettuce, crema Mexicana and your choice of meat. drizzled with salsa verde.
More about Taco Shore - Long Beach
Lola's image

 

Lola's - Retro Row

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$12.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Al Pastor Burrito$14.95
Adobo marinated pork, mexican rice, refried beans, grilled pineapple, melted jack cheese, roasted salsa, onions and cilantro
Enchiladas Suizas$14.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Lola's - Retro Row

