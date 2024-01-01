Long Beach restaurants you'll love
Pancake Long Beach - Suite A 4111 North Viking Way
Suite A 4111 North Viking Way, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Choice of Fluffy Omelet
|$13.00
3 eggs | choice of filling (any four)
smoked salmon | bacon | spinach | cheese | mushrooms | bell peppers | onions | tomatoes
served with bacon or sausage | hash browns or fresh cut fruit
ADD GOLDEN BROWN TOAST +$2
choice of bread ( white, wheat or sourdough)
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
scrambled eggs | applewood smoked bacon |romaine lettuce | black beans pickled onions | mexican cheese blend, sambhal aioli & potatoes
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$12.00
Modica's Restaurant & Deli
455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|8- Smokin' Joe
|$10.95
Pastrami, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll
|Potato Salad
|$6.95
Rosemary, Garlic, Green Onions, Mayo and Olive Oil
|8- Club
|$9.95
Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Morning Nights
4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Xiao Long Bao
|$9.50
Juicy Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Ginger, and Scallions. Served with Black Vinegar & Ginger.
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$13.00
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
|Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms
|$13.50
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.
Pizza Parlor - 2936 Clark Avenue
2936 Clark Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chef Mike (Veggie)
|$22.00
- Naturally leavened Sourdough Pizza Crust, house-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, red peppers, Green peppers, Kalamata olives, dehydrated Roma tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, pickled red onions, fresh organic spinach, basil & tomatoes
|The Authentico PAPA
|$24.00
sourdough pizza, white sauce, fresh mozzarella, Yukon gold potato, rosemary, sausage, hot honey. (contains nuts)
|Pepperoni
|$22.00
- Naturally leavened Sourdough Pizza Crust, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, house made tomato sauce
Saltwater Deck
2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Tofu Banh Mi
|$16.81
Low and slow grilled, marinated organic tofu, in-house pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs, sweet vegan mayo on a fresh baked toasted telera roll. Includes side of pickled jalapenos.
|BLUE TACO BOX
|$14.95
3 large tacos with our homemade grass fed beef on Blue Corn tortillas. Onions cilantro and lime with a side of salsa.
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$13.55
cage free eggs, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, roasted herb potatoes, white cheddar cheese In a warm flour tortilla
La Taqueria Brand North Long Beach - 6583 Atlantic Blvd.
6583 Atlantic Blvd. #106, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Taco Chicharron de Pescado
|$4.99
(Fried Crispy Fish) Corn tortilla, Crispy Fried Fish, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
|Cali Fries
|$11.99
Warm crispy seasoned fries melted white cheeses, cheddar cheese sauce, choice of protein, topped with pico de gallo, drizzled with sour cream and guacamole.
|Quesataco
|$3.99
Corn tortilla with perfectly melted cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein.
Sushi Nikkei - Belmont Shore
5020 E 2ND ST, Long Beach
|Popular items
|CRISPY TARTAR 8PC
|$17.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado topped with tartar fish, wonton, spicy mayo, sweet sauce
|BIXBY ROLLS 8PC
|$17.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado topped with cream cheese, parrillera sauce, tare
|SUSHI NIKKEI TASTING 8PC
|$35.00
Sweet Salmon, Tuna Power, Parmesan Scallops, Asian shiromi
Zuzu's Petals Eatery - 801 E. 3rd Street
801 E. 3rd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sando
|$16.00
applewood smoked bacon, organic sunnny-side up eggs, aged fontina, arugula w. lemon vinaigarette, basil aioli
|George Bailey's Breakfast
|$18.00
two organic eggs you way, applewood smoked bacon or chicken sausage, breakfast potatoes, toasted country sourdough, and house jam
|Skillet
|$17.00
hash browns, carambelized bell peppers and red onion, choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, sriracha aioli, crema, cheddar cheese, cilantro
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Asada Con Huevo (Steak)
|$10.25
|Horchata (Reg. 24oz)
|$2.75
|Sopes (Single)
|$5.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie Tavern
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Btl Coke
|$5.00
Bottle of Mexican Coke
|Ordinarie Burger
|$18.00
Burger Patty 7 oz. Seasoned with Garlic and Worcestershire sauce (contains anchovies)
House-made Thousand Island dressing
Lettuce
Tomato
Pickles
Caramelized Onions
American Cheese
Pickled Jalapeño
Brioche Bun (egg, flour, butter)
|Beet Salad
|$16.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
The Bamboo Club - Long Beach
3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Mac Salad
|$5.00
House made unagi macaroni salad
|Vegan Loco Moco
|$17.00
Beyond patty, mushroom gravy, chives, crispy shallots & crispy garlic. Served with rice.
|Thai Tea Brined Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Thai tea brined Chicken hand breaded and fried to perfection, sweet chili cabbage slaw, spicy aoili, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Saffron Mediterranean Grill
245 Pine ave unit 130, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Beef Shish Kabob
|$15.99
Grilled beef chunks and vegetables served with choice of rice and hummus, chopped salad, salad dressing, and pita bread.
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$14.99
Shaved Chicken Shawarma, 1 side of hummus, 1 side of rice, and 1 side of Sheppard salad. Comes with pita bread.
|Lemonade (made daily)
|$5.99
Lola's - Signal Hill
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$14.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Kennedy's Craft Kitchen & Cocktails - Long Beach
5506 Britton Drive, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
fried chicken, NOT spicy
|Single and Lovin' it
|$15.00
meaty, cheesy
|Traditional Wings 12pc
|$19.00
Aji Peruvian Cuisine
2308 E. 4th Street, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Aji de Gallina
|$24.00
Shredded chicken breast in creamy aji amarillo sauce, parmesan cheese, served with potatoes, egg and rice
|Lomito saltado
|$36.00
Sauteed beef tenderloin, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, hand cut fries and rice
|Fried Bananas
|$6.00
served with honey paprika aioli
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|S/ Pita Bread
|$2.50
|Gyro
|$15.00
|Sm Greek Salad
|$8.00
Tarantella on 4th - 2120 E 4th Street
2120 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Melenzane alla Parmigiana
|$23.50
Roasted eggplant, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmigiano with tomato sauce.
|Chanita Salad
|$13.25
Arugula, parmigiano, sliced pears, sundried tomatoes, and our balsamic dressing.
|Risotto ai Funghi
|$22.50
Italian arborio rice, sauteed fresh mushrooms in a roasted garlic white wine sauce with a touch of cream and armigiano cheese.
Portfolio Fit
4101 East Olympic Plaza, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fully Loaded
|$0.00
Acai sorbet layered with oat & honey granola, cacao nibs, chia seeds, peanut butter, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, and coconut
|Spicy Greens
|$0.00
Spirulina, ginger, cayenne pepper, banana, a splash of orange juice, protein
|(Old) Morning Buzz
|$0.00
Iced coffee, reishi mushroom, banana, protein, cinnamon, dates
Anna's Joint
443 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|#16 De Rossi
|$16.00
Mortadella, prosciutto di parma, capicola, burrata, heirloom tomato, pickles, arugula, olive oil & garlic aioli
|#12 Pollame Populi
|$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, heirloom tomato, baby swiss, kewpie mayo, avocado spread
|Cesar Elote Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with avocado caesar dressing, roasted corn, parmesan croutons, cotija cheese and pickled red onion
Naples Rib Company - Long Beach
5800 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Basket of Sliders
|$0.00
6 Served on Hawaiin Rolls
|BBQ Chopped Southwest Salad (Full)
|$18.00
Fresh Greens, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Jicama, Diced Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jack Cheese, Torilla Strips, & our House-Made BBQ Ranch (please note if you order w/ Trip-Tip, it will come w/ our House-Made Buffalo Ranch)
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Served on a French Roll
District 4 Pizza
2123 North Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$25.00
Crispy-cup pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, with D4 house-made pizza sauce
|Kidz Spagetthi&Meatball
|$12.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs
|Hiro Panino
|$17.00
House-made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, basil, sesame crusted grinder rol
Alder & Sage
366 Cherry, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Maple & Sage Latte
|$0.00
A double-shot of espresso and your choice of milk with our in-house maple simple syrup infused with sage. The perfect amount of sweet, with herbal and earthy undertones. VEGAN
|Avocado Tartine VEGAN
|$15.00
avocado, tomato conserva, fennel seed, pickled fresno chili, chives, opal basil, country bread locally sourced [V]
|Mexican Mocha
|$0.00
2oz of Espresso + our in-house Mexican Mocha sauce + 10oz/14oz of milk. Served 12oz or 16 oz. Decadent and with a kick of heat, this is one of our favorites!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Rebs' BBQ Sandwich
|$9.95
A North Carolina classic, pulled pork or chicken. North Carolina dip, slaw on sandwich.
|Family Meal for 4 ( 2 Meats)
|$65.00
Family Meal Specials For 4
Family Meals -
2 BBQ Meat Bucket, 2 sides (32 oz), bread (4 pc) $65
|Country Sausage Omelette
|$16.25
Cheddar
PIZZA
The 4th Horseman
121 W 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|THE PALE HORSE
|$23.00
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, FRESH BASIL, HOUSE RICOTTA, PESTO, MOZZARELLA *CONTAINS NUT PRODUCTS*
|MARGARITA PIZZA
|$22.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
|THE SALAD
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Tomato Pizza
2130 E Broadway, Long beach
|Popular items
|10CF Meat lovers pizza
|$21.45
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and Sausage
|LG Fat tomato works pizza
|$24.95
Mushroom, Bell pepper, Onion, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Pepperoni and Sausage
|Meatball Sandwich
|$12.95
Homemade meatballs topped with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on baguette bread
Fire Wings Long Beach
6400 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|6 WING COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
Spicy Sugar Thai Long Beach
1538 East Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Tofu Fresh Roll
|$10.00
Fresh vegetables roll wrapped in rice paperwith Tofu. Served with our unique house made sauce.
|Panang
|$18.00
Panang curry paste, coconut milk, pumpkin & Thai basil. Chef Katt ‘s secret recipe!!
|Chicken Khao Soi
|$18.00
Tender slow cooked chicken leg in our coconut curry & egg noodle soup broth, served with Thai pickles, sliced shallots, fresh lime wedges & cilantro, topped with crispy noodles … This is a MUST try dish
Nonna Mercato
3722 atlantic ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Meatballs Al Forno
|$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs w/ pomodoro sauce, stracciatella cheese, rosemary bread
|Godmother
|$16.00
Salumi, focaccia, pecorino, arugula, herb butter, market lettuces
|Caesar
|$14.00
Little Gems, seeded croutons, parmigiano, cracked pepper
Taco Shore - Long Beach
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fresh Guacamole 6 oz And Chips
|$9.50
avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions combined with our special blend of herbs and spices.
Perfect with our homemade tortilla chips!
|Taco Arriero
|$5.99
A soft flour tortilla with melted cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, pinto beans, and sliced avocado.
|Cali Burrito
|$16.99
Spanish rice, refried beans, crispy tater tots, pico de gallo, lettuce, crema Mexicana and your choice of meat. drizzled with salsa verde.
Lola's - Retro Row
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$14.95
Adobo marinated pork, mexican rice, refried beans, grilled pineapple, melted jack cheese, roasted salsa, onions and cilantro
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$14.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.