Quesadillas in Long Beach

Saltwater Deck image

 

Saltwater Deck

2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beach Chicken Quesadilla$12.75
herb oven roasted chicken, diced pepperoncini, white cheddar cheese, in a flour tortilla with house made salsa.
More about Saltwater Deck
La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.50
Quesadilla con Carne (with Meat)$7.50
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Blue Burro

5726 E.7th st, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adobada Quesadilla$10.25
Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions and cilantro
More about Blue Burro
EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese only Quesadilla$9.00
Served with side of sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Black Bean & Poblano Quesadilla$12.00
EAN & POBLANO QUESADILLA $11 OVEN ROASTED POBLANO CHILIES, TOMATOES, CORN, RED ONION, CILANTRO, BLACK BEANS, CHEDDAR AND JACK CHEESE SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND SALSA ON THE SIDE.
More about EJs Pub
Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla de Pulpo Y Camarón$13.95
Creamy melted queso Oaxaca, spicy tender octous, sauteed shrimp, garlicky whole beans. Side of guacamole, pico and creama chipotle
Quesadilla$8.95
Cheese Quesadilla served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Kids Cheese Quesadilla. Served with choice of kids beverage.
More about Lola's
Aguas Way image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Aguas Way

5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$7.75
More about Aguas Way
Item pic

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
K) Quesadilla$7.95
Quesadilla Grande$14.50
Our biggest flour tortilla stuffed with meat of your choice : ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken, pork, al pastor, chorizo, grilled fish or our famous baja fish.
Large Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
More about Taco Shore
Lola's image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla de Pulpo Y Camarón$13.95
Creamy melted queso Oaxaca, spicy tender octous, sauteed shrimp, garlicky whole beans. Side of guacamole, pico and creama chipotle
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Kids Cheese Quesadilla. Served with choice of kids beverage.
More about Lola's
Plancha Latin Kitchen image

 

Plancha Latin Kitchen

3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (621 reviews)
Takeout
kids Cheese quesadilla$6.00
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Taco Beach Bellflower image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Quesadilla$11.45
Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket with pico de gallo.
More about Taco Beach Bellflower
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

VBURGER

420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLA$5.50
CHEESE AND HOT SAUCE
More about VBURGER
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos image

 

Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla Filled With Cheese, Choice Of Meat Extra
More about Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

