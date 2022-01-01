Quesadillas in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas
Saltwater Deck
2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Beach Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.75
herb oven roasted chicken, diced pepperoncini, white cheddar cheese, in a flour tortilla with house made salsa.
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Quesadilla
|$5.50
|Quesadilla con Carne (with Meat)
|$7.50
Blue Burro
5726 E.7th st, Long Beach
|Adobada Quesadilla
|$10.25
Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions and cilantro
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Cheese only Quesadilla
|$9.00
Served with side of sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Black Bean & Poblano Quesadilla
|$12.00
EAN & POBLANO QUESADILLA $11 OVEN ROASTED POBLANO CHILIES, TOMATOES, CORN, RED ONION, CILANTRO, BLACK BEANS, CHEDDAR AND JACK CHEESE SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM AND SALSA ON THE SIDE.
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Quesadilla de Pulpo Y Camarón
|$13.95
Creamy melted queso Oaxaca, spicy tender octous, sauteed shrimp, garlicky whole beans. Side of guacamole, pico and creama chipotle
|Quesadilla
|$8.95
Cheese Quesadilla served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.95
Kids Cheese Quesadilla. Served with choice of kids beverage.
Aguas Way
5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.75
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|K) Quesadilla
|$7.95
|Quesadilla Grande
|$14.50
Our biggest flour tortilla stuffed with meat of your choice : ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken, pork, al pastor, chorizo, grilled fish or our famous baja fish.
|Large Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
Plancha Latin Kitchen
3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach
|kids Cheese quesadilla
|$6.00
Taco Beach Bellflower
2099 Bellflower, Long Beach
|Carne Quesadilla
|$11.45
Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket with pico de gallo.
VBURGER
420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach
|QUESADILLA
|$5.50
CHEESE AND HOT SAUCE