Rigatoni in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants that serve rigatoni

La Parolaccia Osteria image

PIZZA

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (3204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni alla Bolognese$18.50
Rigatoni with a beef ragú and pancetta topped with pear mozzarella and fresh basil
More about La Parolaccia Osteria
KC Branaghans image

 

KC Branaghans

5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.95
More about KC Branaghans

