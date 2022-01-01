Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sashimi salad in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Sashimi Salad
Long Beach restaurants that serve sashimi salad
Fusion Sushi - Long Beach
6415 E. Spring St, LONG BEACH
No reviews yet
S1. Sashimi Salad
$20.00
More about Fusion Sushi - Long Beach
Sapporo
5735 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, LONG BEACH
No reviews yet
Sashimi Salad
$17.00
More about Sapporo
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach
Lobsters
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Miso Soup
Vietnamese Coffee
Chocolate Cake
Gnocchi
Crab Rolls
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Long Beach to explore
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(981 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston