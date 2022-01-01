Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Ahipoki CA image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki CA

1938 N Lakewood Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.50
More about Ahipoki CA
Bamboo Teri house image

 

Bamboo Teri house

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hiyashi Seaweed Salad$3.90
Hiyashi Seaweed Salad$4.62
More about Bamboo Teri house

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Mango Salad

Crispy Tofu

Fajitas

Falafel Wraps

Mediterranean Salad

Turkey Clubs

Fish Tacos

Chicken Katsu

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston