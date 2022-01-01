Shawarma wraps in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve shawarma wraps
More about AMMATOLI
AMMATOLI
285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach
|Beef Shawarma Wrap w/side
|$15.00
Shawarma seasoned beef wrap with tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce flamed on the grill.
|Shawarma Chicken Wrap (to-go)
|$12.00
Shawarma seasoned chicken wrap with pickles and garlic sauce flamed on the grill.
|Beef Shawarma Wrap w/side
|$16.00
Shawarma seasoned beef wrap with tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce flamed on the grill.