Shawarma wraps in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve shawarma wraps

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

Takeout
Beef Shawarma Wrap w/side$15.00
Shawarma seasoned beef wrap with tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce flamed on the grill.
Shawarma Chicken Wrap (to-go)$12.00
Shawarma seasoned chicken wrap with pickles and garlic sauce flamed on the grill.
Beef Shawarma Wrap w/side$16.00
Shawarma seasoned beef wrap with tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce flamed on the grill.
Taboon Mediterranean

539 E Bixby Rd, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP$12.00
Thin slices of marinated beef tahini sauce, pickles, tomatoes, sumac and onions
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$11.00
Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.
