Short ribs in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve short ribs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Short Rib Dip
|$17.00
Fontina cheese, caramelized onions garlic aioli, au jus.
|Short Rib Pot Roast
|$24.00
Sticky root beer glaze, Potato pave, brussel sprouts, black garlic
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Short Rib Enchiladas
|$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
TAPAS
RISÜ
207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
|Short Rib Tacos
|$15.00
Blue corn tortillas. Avocado salsa. Demi-braised short rib. Cilantro.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Short Rib Melt
|$14.00
Juicy braised short rib, white cheddar, caramelized onions, mushrooms, spicy cherry peppers, on grilled sourdough. Served with garlic shoestring fries