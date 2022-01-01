Short ribs in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve short ribs

Short Rib Dip image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Dip$17.00
Fontina cheese, caramelized onions garlic aioli, au jus.
Short Rib Pot Roast$24.00
Sticky root beer glaze, Potato pave, brussel sprouts, black garlic
More about The Ordinarie
Item pic

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Enchiladas$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
More about Lola's
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Enchiladas$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
More about Lola's
Consumer pic

TAPAS

RISÜ

207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
Short Rib Tacos$15.00
Blue corn tortillas. Avocado salsa. Demi-braised short rib. Cilantro.
More about RISÜ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Melt$14.00
Juicy braised short rib, white cheddar, caramelized onions, mushrooms, spicy cherry peppers, on grilled sourdough. Served with garlic shoestring fries
More about The Social List - Long Beach
Short Rib Bolognese image

SEAFOOD

Wood & Salt Tavern

4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Bolognese$26.00
Burrata, heirloom tomato confit, petite basil
More about Wood & Salt Tavern

