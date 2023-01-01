Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed dumplings in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve steamed dumplings

Item pic

 

Cha For Tea - Long Beach

5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5pc)$6.00
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
Steamed Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (10pc)$10.75
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
More about Cha For Tea - Long Beach
Cha For Tea Long Beach image

 

Cha For Tea Long Beach - 5720 E 7th st.

5720 E 7th st., Long beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5pc)$6.00
Served with house blended soy suace
More about Cha For Tea Long Beach - 5720 E 7th st.

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Chili Dogs

Lobsters

Waffles

Gumbo

Bean Burritos

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

White Pizza

Octopus

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (474 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston