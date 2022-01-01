Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky buns in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve sticky buns

Item pic

 

Colossus

4716 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Sticky Bun$6.00
More about Colossus
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe" image

 

UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
PECAN STICKY BUN$6.50
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Pesto Paninis

Blackened Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Tomato Salad

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Pasta Salad

Crispy Tacos

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston