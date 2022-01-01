Tacos in Long Beach

La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Order Taco Gobernador (Shrimp) x3$9.50
Taco Asada (Steak)$3.00
Taco Pescado Ensenada Style (Breaded Fried Fish)$3.50
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
Birria Queso Tacos image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Taco ALC$3.00
Birria Queso Tacos$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
Tijuana Tacos$13.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes skirt steak, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans roasted salsa habanero, avocado. Mexican rice, and pico
More about Lola's
Regular Taco image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular Taco$4.50
A corn tortilla Topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, and guacamole sauce.
3 Taco Special (same meat)$12.99
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
A homemade corn tortilla with breaded white fish. Cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole sauce, and our signature Baja Sauce.
More about Taco Shore
Birria Queso Tacos image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria Queso Tacos$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
Tijuana Tacos$13.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes skirt steak, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans roasted salsa habanero, avocado. Mexican rice, and pico
1 Taco ALC$3.00
More about Lola's
Plancha Latin Kitchen image

 

Plancha Latin Kitchen

3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Asada Taco$3.50
TACO COMBO
Two tacos served with Plancha rice and Cuban black beans
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Consumer pic

TAPAS

RISÜ

207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Tacos$15.00
Blue corn tortillas. Avocado salsa. Demi-braised short rib. Cilantro.
More about RISÜ
Baja Fish image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$4.25
Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro
Classic Taco Meal$12.95
Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket, lettuce, jack and cheddar, pico de gallo. Two tacos, with rice and beans.
Grilled Mahi Tacos$4.95
Grilled mahi, shredded cabbage, spicy creamy baja sauce, cilantro
More about Taco Beach Bellflower
Street Tacos image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

R Bar

106 W 3rd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Keto Taco Meal$15.00
Three street tacos of your choice. Served with rice & beans. Rice Ingredients: cauliflower, green beans, saffron and bacon oil. Tortilla ingredients: coconut flour, almond flour, psyllium husk powder and egg whites. Beans Ingredients: Egg plant, jalapeno, tomato, onion, garlic, chorizo and bacon
Keto Street Taco
Street Tacos
Street taco of your choice
More about R Bar
Crispy Fish Taco image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
Panxa Cocina image

FRENCH FRIES

Panxa Cocina

3937 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (2435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fry Bread Taco$16.00
Navajo Fry Bread, Chimayo Red Sauce, Crema, Black Bean Puree, Cabbage, Pico, Cotija
Choice of Short Rib, Pork, Chicken, Veggies
More about Panxa Cocina
Baja Sonora image

FRENCH FRIES

Baja Sonora

2940 Clark Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (3025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#8-Two Soft Tacos$13.45
More about Baja Sonora
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
4 Tacos Plate$8.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
The Boathouse on the Bay image

 

The Boathouse on the Bay

190 Marina Dr, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Tacos$22.00
Corn Tortillas, Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro,
Chipotle Aioli, Black Beans, Rice & Guacamole
More about The Boathouse on the Bay
Baja Fish Taco image

 

Padre Long Beach

525 E Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
beer-battered fish, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, cranberries & cilantro
Pick 2 Tacos!$8.00
xix & match 2 of our specialty tacos
More about Padre Long Beach
Street Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Amorcito

4150 McGowen st, long beach

Avg 3.8 (368 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Taco$2.95
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.95
More about Amorcito
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos image

 

Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco$2.35
2 Corn Tortillas WIth Choice Of Meat Topped With Cilantro & Onions
Hard shell taco$3.25
Hard Shell Taco Filled WIth Choice Of Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken Topped With Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato
More about Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

