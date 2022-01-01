Tacos in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Order Taco Gobernador (Shrimp) x3
|$9.50
|Taco Asada (Steak)
|$3.00
|Taco Pescado Ensenada Style (Breaded Fried Fish)
|$3.50
More about Lola's
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|1 Taco ALC
|$3.00
|Birria Queso Tacos
|$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
|Tijuana Tacos
|$13.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with Point Reyes skirt steak, melted cheese, garlicky whole beans roasted salsa habanero, avocado. Mexican rice, and pico
More about Taco Shore
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Regular Taco
|$4.50
A corn tortilla Topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, and guacamole sauce.
|3 Taco Special (same meat)
|$12.99
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
A homemade corn tortilla with breaded white fish. Cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole sauce, and our signature Baja Sauce.
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Plancha Latin Kitchen
3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach
|Asada Taco
|$3.50
|TACO COMBO
Two tacos served with Plancha rice and Cuban black beans
More about RISÜ
TAPAS
RISÜ
207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach
|Short Rib Tacos
|$15.00
Blue corn tortillas. Avocado salsa. Demi-braised short rib. Cilantro.
More about Taco Beach Bellflower
Taco Beach Bellflower
2099 Bellflower, Long Beach
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.25
Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro
|Classic Taco Meal
|$12.95
Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket, lettuce, jack and cheddar, pico de gallo. Two tacos, with rice and beans.
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$4.95
Grilled mahi, shredded cabbage, spicy creamy baja sauce, cilantro
More about R Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
R Bar
106 W 3rd Street, Long Beach
|Keto Taco Meal
|$15.00
Three street tacos of your choice. Served with rice & beans. Rice Ingredients: cauliflower, green beans, saffron and bacon oil. Tortilla ingredients: coconut flour, almond flour, psyllium husk powder and egg whites. Beans Ingredients: Egg plant, jalapeno, tomato, onion, garlic, chorizo and bacon
|Keto Street Taco
|Street Tacos
Street taco of your choice
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
More about Panxa Cocina
FRENCH FRIES
Panxa Cocina
3937 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Fry Bread Taco
|$16.00
Navajo Fry Bread, Chimayo Red Sauce, Crema, Black Bean Puree, Cabbage, Pico, Cotija
Choice of Short Rib, Pork, Chicken, Veggies
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach
|Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos
|$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
|4 Tacos Plate
|$8.99
More about The Boathouse on the Bay
The Boathouse on the Bay
190 Marina Dr, Long Beach
|Mahi Tacos
|$22.00
Corn Tortillas, Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro,
Chipotle Aioli, Black Beans, Rice & Guacamole
More about Padre Long Beach
Padre Long Beach
525 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
beer-battered fish, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, cranberries & cilantro
|Pick 2 Tacos!
|$8.00
xix & match 2 of our specialty tacos
More about Amorcito
TACOS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Amorcito
4150 McGowen st, long beach
|Street Taco
|$2.95
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$4.95
More about Pepe and Chepito's Tacos
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos
1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH
|Street Taco
|$2.35
2 Corn Tortillas WIth Choice Of Meat Topped With Cilantro & Onions
|Hard shell taco
|$3.25
Hard Shell Taco Filled WIth Choice Of Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken Topped With Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato