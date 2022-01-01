Taquitos in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve taquitos

Taquitos image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
More about Lola's
Taquitos image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos$11.99
four rolled tortillas, deep-fried and topped with jack and cheddar cheese, avocado sauce and crema mexicana. Garnished with pico de gallo and lettuce. Add rice and beans $2.99
Choice of: shredded chicken, shredded beef, carnitas or potato.
More about Taco Shore
Taquitos image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
More about Lola's
Taquitos (3) image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos (3)$9.95
Three taquitos filled wtih shredded brisket, or shredded chicken, guacamole, salsa, crema, cotija, cabbage.
More about Taco Beach Bellflower

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Wontons

Garlic Bread

Street Tacos

Nachos

Crab Cakes

Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston