Taquitos in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve taquitos
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Taquitos
|$11.99
four rolled tortillas, deep-fried and topped with jack and cheddar cheese, avocado sauce and crema mexicana. Garnished with pico de gallo and lettuce. Add rice and beans $2.99
Choice of: shredded chicken, shredded beef, carnitas or potato.
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija