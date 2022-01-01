Tomato basil soup in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
Foundation Sandwich Shop
160 The Promenade N, Long Beach
|Tomato Basil Bisque Soup Cup
|$2.99
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
|$13.50
Thick cut white bread drizzled with white truffle oil, grilled and stuffed with horseradish and chive infused white cheddar cheese. Served with a cup of homemade tomato basil.
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
|$13.50
|Tomato Basil Soup-Cup
|$5.00