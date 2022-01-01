Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Banner pic

 

Sushi Nikkei

3819 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLUEFIN TUNA HAND ROLL$8.00
Cucumber, shizo
More about Sushi Nikkei
Bamboo Teri house image

 

Bamboo Teri house

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$11.40
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.50
Spicy seasoned tuna & cucumber
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$6.60
More about Bamboo Teri house

