Tuna rolls in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Tuna Rolls
Long Beach restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Sushi Nikkei
3819 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach
No reviews yet
BLUEFIN TUNA HAND ROLL
$8.00
Cucumber, shizo
More about Sushi Nikkei
Bamboo Teri house
3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$11.40
Spicy Tuna Roll
$9.50
Spicy seasoned tuna & cucumber
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
$6.60
More about Bamboo Teri house
