Vermicelli in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve vermicelli

AMMATOLI image

 

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vermicelli Rice (mezza)$5.00
Vermicelli Rice S.T.$29.00
More about AMMATOLI
Item pic

 

123 Pho Playa Vista

8601 Lincoln Blvd #120, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vermicelli Rolls$6.45
More about 123 Pho Playa Vista
Item pic

 

123 Pho

210 E 3rd St,Unit E, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vermicelli Rolls$6.45
More about 123 Pho

