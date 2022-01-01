Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee image

 

Bite Mi - Long Beach

4150 McGowen St., Long Beach

Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.75
Dark roast slow drip coffee with half & half and condensed milk
The Wild Chive image

 

The Wild Chive

2650 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
VEGAN ICED VIETNAMESE COFFEE$5.00
Iced cold-brew "Cafe du Monde" coffee w/house-made condensed milk
Restaurant banner

 

123 Pho Playa Vista

8601 Lincoln Blvd #120, Playa Vista

Iced Vietnamese Coffee$4.25
Restaurant banner

 

123 Pho

210 E 3rd St,Unit E, Long Beach

Iced Vietnamese Coffee$4.25
