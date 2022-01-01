Vietnamese coffee in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
Bite Mi - Long Beach
4150 McGowen St., Long Beach
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$4.75
Dark roast slow drip coffee with half & half and condensed milk
The Wild Chive
2650 East Broadway, Long Beach
|VEGAN ICED VIETNAMESE COFFEE
|$5.00
Iced cold-brew "Cafe du Monde" coffee w/house-made condensed milk
123 Pho Playa Vista
8601 Lincoln Blvd #120, Playa Vista
|Iced Vietnamese Coffee
|$4.25