Long Beach restaurants you'll love

Long Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Long Beach

Long Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Must-try Long Beach restaurants

The Shack at One Pacific image

 

The Shack at One Pacific

1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Fries$3.00
A nice sized portion of our special fries, guaranteed to stay crispy all the way back to your blanket!
Large Fries$5.00
A giant portion of our special fries, guaranteed to stay crispy all the way back to your blanket!
The Shack Stuffed Lobster Roll$30.00
This year we are upping our lobster roll game! Always made with 100% North Atlantic Lobster, choose from:
Classic Shack Lobster Salad- lightly coated in mayo with a touch of old bay and some celery for crunch, the Shack original
Butter Seared- Big pieces of lobster seared in butter on our steel griddle. Add one of our house made hot sauces for the Hot Angry Lobster!
Connecticut Style- our North Atlantic Lobster warmed through in melted butter and served with a lemon wedge- all the lobster, none of the work!
Naked Lobster- Cool and light, chilled lobster and a lemon wedge, perfect on a hot summer day!
More about The Shack at One Pacific
Baldoria image

 

Baldoria

40-42 E Park Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni alla Vodka$22.00
Eggplant Parmagiana$19.00
Gnocchi al Pesto$21.00
More about Baldoria
Speakeasy image

GRILL

Speakeasy

1032 West Beech Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Fries$10.00
Panko Breaded Avocado Wedges, Sweet Chili Sauce
Chicken Burrata$14.00
Easy Wings$11.00
More about Speakeasy
Grotta di Fuoco image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Grotta di Fuoco

960 W Beech St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$14.00
Beef, Mortadella, golden raisins and pecorino **contains nuts
Pizza Special$18.00
caciocavallo, hot capicola, cherry peppers, pomodoro
Amara$10.00
radicchio, mixed greens, prosciutto, red onion, hazelnuts, cracked pepper & pecorino vinaigrette.
More about Grotta di Fuoco
Long Beach Sandwich Company image

SANDWICHES

Long Beach Sandwich Company

801 west beech st, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SEC$4.60
sausage, egg and cheese
Cugine$13.00
chicken cutlet, arugula, fresh homemade mozzarella, thick sliced heirloom tomato, balsamic vinegar on a pressed rosemary focaccia panini
Pacific Beach$11.00
3 fried eggs, sausage, hash brown, avocado, pico, melted jack and cheddar in a wrap
More about Long Beach Sandwich Company
Genova's Pizza and Pasta image

 

Genova's Pizza and Pasta

212 New York Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips$9.95
Garlic Knot Sliders$3.50
18" Neapolitan$16.95
More about Genova's Pizza and Pasta
Jetty Bar & Grill image

TACOS • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jetty Bar & Grill

832 West Beech Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco - Lobster$9.50
Served with Roasted Corn.
Wings - Jetty$8.00
(8) per order. Served with Blue Cheese.
Skewers$7.00
(2) Per Order. *Picture has Jetty Sauce Add On
More about Jetty Bar & Grill
Swingbellys image

 

Swingbellys

909 W. Beech St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
1/2 Baby Back$18.00
Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about Swingbellys
Yo Health Inc - Woodside image

 

Yo Health Inc - Woodside

990 Gerry Avenue, Lido Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Yo Health Inc - Woodside
Restaurant banner

 

Francescos

157 East Park Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
6 Knots$4.00
More about Francescos
Restaurant banner

 

Lillys of Long Beach

954 West Beech Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lillys of Long Beach

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Long Beach

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Lobsters

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Garlic Knots

Gnocchi

