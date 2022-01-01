Long Beach restaurants you'll love
The Shack at One Pacific
1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Small Fries
|$3.00
A nice sized portion of our special fries, guaranteed to stay crispy all the way back to your blanket!
|Large Fries
|$5.00
A giant portion of our special fries, guaranteed to stay crispy all the way back to your blanket!
|The Shack Stuffed Lobster Roll
|$30.00
This year we are upping our lobster roll game! Always made with 100% North Atlantic Lobster, choose from:
Classic Shack Lobster Salad- lightly coated in mayo with a touch of old bay and some celery for crunch, the Shack original
Butter Seared- Big pieces of lobster seared in butter on our steel griddle. Add one of our house made hot sauces for the Hot Angry Lobster!
Connecticut Style- our North Atlantic Lobster warmed through in melted butter and served with a lemon wedge- all the lobster, none of the work!
Naked Lobster- Cool and light, chilled lobster and a lemon wedge, perfect on a hot summer day!
Baldoria
40-42 E Park Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$22.00
|Eggplant Parmagiana
|$19.00
|Gnocchi al Pesto
|$21.00
GRILL
Speakeasy
1032 West Beech Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Avocado Fries
|$10.00
Panko Breaded Avocado Wedges, Sweet Chili Sauce
|Chicken Burrata
|$14.00
|Easy Wings
|$11.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Grotta di Fuoco
960 W Beech St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$14.00
Beef, Mortadella, golden raisins and pecorino **contains nuts
|Pizza Special
|$18.00
caciocavallo, hot capicola, cherry peppers, pomodoro
|Amara
|$10.00
radicchio, mixed greens, prosciutto, red onion, hazelnuts, cracked pepper & pecorino vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Long Beach Sandwich Company
801 west beech st, Long Beach
|Popular items
|SEC
|$4.60
sausage, egg and cheese
|Cugine
|$13.00
chicken cutlet, arugula, fresh homemade mozzarella, thick sliced heirloom tomato, balsamic vinegar on a pressed rosemary focaccia panini
|Pacific Beach
|$11.00
3 fried eggs, sausage, hash brown, avocado, pico, melted jack and cheddar in a wrap
Genova's Pizza and Pasta
212 New York Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$9.95
|Garlic Knot Sliders
|$3.50
|18" Neapolitan
|$16.95
TACOS • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jetty Bar & Grill
832 West Beech Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Taco - Lobster
|$9.50
Served with Roasted Corn.
|Wings - Jetty
|$8.00
(8) per order. Served with Blue Cheese.
|Skewers
|$7.00
(2) Per Order. *Picture has Jetty Sauce Add On
Swingbellys
909 W. Beech St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
|1/2 Baby Back
|$18.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Francescos
157 East Park Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.00
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
|6 Knots
|$4.00
Lillys of Long Beach
954 West Beech Street, Long Beach