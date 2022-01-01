Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken francese in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Chicken Francese
Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken francese
Genova's Pizza and Pasta
212 New York Ave, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Chicken Francese
$20.45
Chicken Francese Hero
$11.95
1/2 Tray Chicken Francese
$75.00
More about Genova's Pizza and Pasta
Francescos
157 East Park Avenue, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Chicken Francese
$21.00
Chicken Francese Hero
$12.00
More about Francescos
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach
Chicken Salad
Philly Cheesesteaks
Tortellini
Chicken Parmesan
Spinach Pizza
Pear Salad
Ravioli
White Pizza
More near Long Beach to explore
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lynbrook
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cedarhurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Merrick
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Island Park
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston