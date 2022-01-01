Gnocchi in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve gnocchi

Baldoria image

 

Baldoria

40-42 E Park Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi al Pesto$21.00
More about Baldoria
Grotta di Fuoco image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Grotta di Fuoco

960 W Beech St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Gnocchi$22.00
sweet pepper & onion puree, frico crumble, crumbled sausage
More about Grotta di Fuoco

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Parmesan

Garlic Knots

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lynbrook

No reviews yet

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston