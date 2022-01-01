Lobsters in Long Beach

This year we are upping our lobster roll game! Always made with 100% North Atlantic Lobster, choose from:

Classic Shack Lobster Salad- lightly coated in mayo with a touch of old bay and some celery for crunch, the Shack original

Butter Seared- Big pieces of lobster seared in butter on our steel griddle. Add one of our house made hot sauces for the Hot Angry Lobster!

Connecticut Style- our North Atlantic Lobster warmed through in melted butter and served with a lemon wedge- all the lobster, none of the work!

Naked Lobster- Cool and light, chilled lobster and a lemon wedge, perfect on a hot summer day!

