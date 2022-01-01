Go
Long Beach Tap House

Delicious Craft Burgers, craft beers, sandwiches, buffalo chicken wings, salads, signature fries & more. Craft made burgers with local fresh ingredients.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5110 E. 2nd Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (372 reviews)

Popular Items

Belmont Animal "Smash"$18.00
Side Aioli$1.50
Hearts of Palm Ceviche$12.00
California Love$16.00
Chicken Tendy's$12.00
Regular Fries Large$7.00
The Closeout$15.00
Truffle Shuffle$18.00
Tap House TOTS$10.00
Intimate
Casual
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5110 E. 2nd Street

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
