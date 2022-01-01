Long Beach Unified Bar & Lounge
Music Drinks Sports Conversation
2222 E Anaheim St
Location
2222 E Anaheim St
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ALEXS BAR
Turning down the Suck since 2000
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Authentic Mexican Food Restaurant 100% Vegan.
Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant
Zero waste. Small plates. cooking over live fire. Beer and wine. Wine based cocktails. Sustainable meat and seafood.
A&J Seafood Shack
Come in and enjoy!