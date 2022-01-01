Long Beach restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lost Roo
1700 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach
Popular items
Harvest Salad w/Chicken
$16.00
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Apples, Feta, Croutons.
Comes with chicken. clicking add chicken will double it
Fishermans Chowder
$5.50
Clams, Cod, Columbia River Steelhead, Bacon with Sherry spritz
Loaded Nachos
$13.00
Cheddar Jack cheese, Queso cheese, Jalapenos peppers, House seasoned Black beans, Olives, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Long Beach Tavern
305 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach
The Cove Restaurant
9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach
Popular items
Chicken Club Sandwich
$16.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a grilled brioche bun served with crispy fries
Swiss Dip w/Roast Beef
$16.50
Sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with crispy fries, horseradish sauce and au jus
Cod Fish & Chips
$14.50
Two hand-dipped in beer-batter Cod fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge