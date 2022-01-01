Long Beach restaurants you'll love

Long Beach restaurants
Toast
  Long Beach

Lost Roo

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lost Roo

1700 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (2323 reviews)
Popular items
Harvest Salad w/Chicken$16.00
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Apples, Feta, Croutons.
Comes with chicken. clicking add chicken will double it
Fishermans Chowder$5.50
Clams, Cod, Columbia River Steelhead, Bacon with Sherry spritz
Loaded Nachos$13.00
Cheddar Jack cheese, Queso cheese, Jalapenos peppers, House seasoned Black beans, Olives, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa
Long Beach Tavern

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Long Beach Tavern

305 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
The Cove Restaurant

 

The Cove Restaurant

9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Chicken Club Sandwich$16.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a grilled brioche bun served with crispy fries
Swiss Dip w/Roast Beef$16.50
Sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with crispy fries, horseradish sauce and au jus
Cod Fish & Chips$14.50
Two hand-dipped in beer-batter Cod fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge
