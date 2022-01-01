Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brulee in
Long Beach
/
Long Beach
/
Brulee
Long Beach restaurants that serve brulee
The Cove Restaurant
9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
$10.00
Madagascar vanilla bean flecked creme brulee layered into a light cheesecake and a caramel top
More about The Cove Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lost Roo
1700 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach
Avg 4.4
(2323 reviews)
Creme Brulee
$8.00
More about Lost Roo
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach
Flat Iron Steaks
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Prime Ribs
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Long Beach to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Seaside
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Lacey
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Warrenton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Astoria
No reviews yet
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston