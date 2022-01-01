Fish and chips in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about The Cove Restaurant
The Cove Restaurant
9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach
|Cod Fish & Chips
|$14.50
Two hand-dipped in beer-batter Cod fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge
|Halibut Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Two hand-dipped Alaskan halibut fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge
|Kids Cod Fish & Chips
|$9.00
One piece of deep-fried cod served with French fries and tarter