Fish and chips in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Cove Restaurant

9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cod Fish & Chips$14.50
Two hand-dipped in beer-batter Cod fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge
Halibut Fish & Chips$18.00
Two hand-dipped Alaskan halibut fillets. Served with crispy French fries, sweet chili slaw, house made tartar sauce and lemon wedge
Kids Cod Fish & Chips$9.00
One piece of deep-fried cod served with French fries and tarter
More about The Cove Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lost Roo

1700 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N Chips 3 Piece$19.00
Alaskan cod dipped in our house tempura batter, coleslaw, tartar sauce, fries
Fish N Chips 2 Piece$15.00
Alaskan cod dipped in our house tempura batter, coleslaw, tartar sauce, fries
More about Lost Roo

