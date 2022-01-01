Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flat iron steaks in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Item pic

 

The Cove Restaurant

9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flat Iron Steak and Prawns$28.00
Flat Iron Steak with three buttery prawns, steak fries and Chefs vegetable medley
More about The Cove Restaurant
Lost Roo image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lost Roo

1700 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flat Iron Steak Salad$17.00
Greens, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Red onions, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Grilled Avocado, Chips, Smoked Bleu cheese, Dressing on the side
Grilled Flat Iron Steak$23.00
with mashers, veg, and herbed steak butter .
More about Lost Roo

