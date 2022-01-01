Flat iron steaks in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
More about The Cove Restaurant
The Cove Restaurant
9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach
|Flat Iron Steak and Prawns
|$28.00
Flat Iron Steak with three buttery prawns, steak fries and Chefs vegetable medley
More about Lost Roo
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lost Roo
1700 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach
|Flat Iron Steak Salad
|$17.00
Greens, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Red onions, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Grilled Avocado, Chips, Smoked Bleu cheese, Dressing on the side
|Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$23.00
with mashers, veg, and herbed steak butter .