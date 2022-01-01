Go
Long-Bell Pizza Co.

3385 SW Fascination Dr.

Popular Items

LG Supre Pie$23.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, olive
LG Cheese Pie$19.00
Lg Pepperoni$21.50
Garlic crust$15.00
16" signature crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, herbs
Cubano$12.00
Grilled ciabatta, cuban dijon, slow roasted pulled pork. house made pickles, canadian ham, swiss cheese. Served with garlic parmesan fries.
Wings$14.00
One pound of our delicious wings, choose your sauce, and your dip
Pretzels W/beer Cheese$6.00
BYO Personal Pizza$10.50
LG BYO Pizza$19.00
Birria Dip Sand$13.00
Birria Dip Sandwich-
Cilantro lime aioli, slow braised birria beef, quesadilla cheese, citrus pickled onion, fresh baked botillo bread.
Location

3385 SW Fascination Dr.

Lees Summit MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

