Long Branch restaurants you'll love

Tony Boloney's
Tony Boloney's
72 Ocean Ave, Long Branch
Popular items
Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries
|$12.00
hand battered chicken tenders w/ honey mustard dipping sauce
Boken-Boy®
|$13.00
chicken cutlet, garlic aioli, soppressata, arugula, fresh & smoked mutz, lemon vinaigrette
Moonshiner - 18"
|$29.00
marinara or vodka sauce, fresh or smoked mozzarella, fresh basil, shaved parmegano regiano.
The Corner Cafe & Bistro
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GELATO
The Corner Cafe & Bistro
10 Centennial Dr, Long Branch
Popular items
Latte Large
|$5.39
Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.29
Vitamin Water XXX
|$2.99
Trama's Trattoria
Trama's Trattoria
115 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch
Popular items
Fluke
|$33.00
“francaise style” lemon risotto, brussels sprout leaves, shaved beets
Spaghetti Meatballs
|$28.00
mama trama's meatballs, red sauce, whipped ricotta
Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.00
red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves
Avenue Le Club
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • STEAKS
Avenue Le Club
23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch
Popular items
Macaroni Gratin
|$10.00
Elbow Macaroni, Mornay Sauce, Gruyere Cheese, Thyme Breadcrumbs.
ALLERGY: Dairy, Gluten, Onion, Garlic
Chocolate Pot de Creme
|$12.00
Dark Chocolate Espresso Custard, topped with Whipped Cream.
ALLERGY: Chocolate, Dairy - can be Gluten Free.
Avenue Burger (L)
|$19.00
8 Oz. Brisket, Short Rib, and Chuck Blend Burger served on a Brioche Bun with Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Red Onion, Garlic & Dill Pickles, served with Pommes Frites.
Cheese Offered: Swiss, American, Cheddar
ALLERGY: Onion, Dairy, Gluten, Tomato
Stewart's Rootbeer
Stewart's Rootbeer
60 Centennial Drive, Long Branch
Popular items
Cheese Burger
|$5.79
Burger
|$5.79
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
Brunch Cafe
Brunch Cafe
167 Lincoln ace, long branch
Popular items
Cheese Personal Pie
|$10.00
Marinara sauce, Mozzarellla Cheese
Vegetable Panini
|$14.00
Marinara sauce, Mozzarellla Cheese, Peppers, Mushroom,Onion
Penne A La Vodka
|$15.00
Penne Pasta in Vodka Sauce
Charley's Ocean Grill
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Charley's Ocean Grill
29 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch
Popular items
*Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
*Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$20.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
*Asian Sesame Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
scallion teriyaki glaze, edamame, pickled ginger, wild rice
Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant
100 Ocean Ave North, Long Branch
Stewart's Root Beer
Stewart's Root Beer
60 Centennial Drive, Long Branch
Popular items
Diet Rootbeer
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.95
Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill
Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill
23 Norwood Ave, Long Branch
Mi Pueblo Querido Mexican Restaurant
Mi Pueblo Querido Mexican Restaurant
551 Broadway, Long Branch