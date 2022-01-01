Long Branch restaurants you'll love

Long Branch restaurants
Toast
  • Long Branch

Long Branch's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Long Branch restaurants

Tony Boloney's image

 

Tony Boloney's

72 Ocean Ave, Long Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries$12.00
hand battered chicken tenders w/ honey mustard dipping sauce
Boken-Boy®$13.00
chicken cutlet, garlic aioli, soppressata, arugula, fresh & smoked mutz, lemon vinaigrette
Moonshiner - 18"$29.00
marinara or vodka sauce, fresh or smoked mozzarella, fresh basil, shaved parmegano regiano.
More about Tony Boloney's
The Corner Cafe & Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GELATO

The Corner Cafe & Bistro

10 Centennial Dr, Long Branch

Avg 2.8 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte Large$5.39
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.29
Vitamin Water XXX$2.99
More about The Corner Cafe & Bistro
Trama's Trattoria image

 

Trama's Trattoria

115 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch

Avg 4.7 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fluke$33.00
“francaise style” lemon risotto, brussels sprout leaves, shaved beets
Spaghetti Meatballs$28.00
mama trama's meatballs, red sauce, whipped ricotta
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves
More about Trama's Trattoria
Avenue Le Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • STEAKS

Avenue Le Club

23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch

Avg 3.7 (1309 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Macaroni Gratin$10.00
Elbow Macaroni, Mornay Sauce, Gruyere Cheese, Thyme Breadcrumbs.
ALLERGY: Dairy, Gluten, Onion, Garlic
Chocolate Pot de Creme$12.00
Dark Chocolate Espresso Custard, topped with Whipped Cream.
ALLERGY: Chocolate, Dairy - can be Gluten Free.
Avenue Burger (L)$19.00
8 Oz. Brisket, Short Rib, and Chuck Blend Burger served on a Brioche Bun with Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Red Onion, Garlic & Dill Pickles, served with Pommes Frites.
Cheese Offered: Swiss, American, Cheddar
ALLERGY: Onion, Dairy, Gluten, Tomato
More about Avenue Le Club
Stewart's Rootbeer image

 

Stewart's Rootbeer

60 Centennial Drive, Long Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$5.79
Burger$5.79
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.69
More about Stewart's Rootbeer
Brunch Cafe image

 

Brunch Cafe

167 Lincoln ace, long branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Personal Pie$10.00
Marinara sauce, Mozzarellla Cheese
Vegetable Panini$14.00
Marinara sauce, Mozzarellla Cheese, Peppers, Mushroom,Onion
Penne A La Vodka$15.00
Penne Pasta in Vodka Sauce
More about Brunch Cafe
Charley's Ocean Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Charley's Ocean Grill

29 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch

Avg 3.9 (1192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Shrimp Tacos$18.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
*Mahi Mahi Tacos$20.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
*Asian Sesame Crusted Salmon$24.00
scallion teriyaki glaze, edamame, pickled ginger, wild rice
More about Charley's Ocean Grill
SEAFOOD

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant

100 Ocean Ave North, Long Branch

Avg 4.5 (5535 reviews)
Takeout
More about Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant
656 Ocean / Stingers

656 OCEAN AVE, LONG BRANCH

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 656 Ocean / Stingers
Stewart's Root Beer image

 

Stewart's Root Beer

60 Centennial Drive, Long Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Rootbeer
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
More about Stewart's Root Beer
Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill image

 

Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill

23 Norwood Ave, Long Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Nip N Tuck Bar & Grill
Mi Pueblo Querido Mexican Restaurant

551 Broadway, Long Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mi Pueblo Querido Mexican Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Long Branch

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Paninis

Chicken Sandwiches

