Crab cakes in
Long Branch
/
Long Branch
/
Crab Cakes
Long Branch restaurants that serve crab cakes
Trama's Trattoria
115 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch
Avg 4.7
(1625 reviews)
Sp Crab Cake
$22.00
Baked Maine Crab Cake
-calabrian chili pepper aioli
-garden basil oil
More about Trama's Trattoria
Yolk’s on you Kitchen
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Benedict
$22.99
More about Yolk’s on you Kitchen
