Lobster rolls in Long Branch

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • STEAKS

Avenue Le Club - Pier Village - 23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ

23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch

Avg 3.7 (1309 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$38.00
2.5 Oz Maine Lobster mixed with an Old Bay spiced Mayonnaise, Orange Segments, Chives, Parsley, served in a toasted Brioche Bun lined with Arugula and sliced Tomatoes. Served with a side Salade.
ALLERGY: Spices, Onion, Tomato, Shellfish, Gluten
More about Avenue Le Club - Pier Village - 23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Roll - Long Branch, NJ

78 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster BLT Roll$20.00
Sweet lobster served with mayo, lemon butter, bacon, lettuce & tomato in our New England split-top roll
Lobster Salad Roll$20.00
Sweet lobster tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Roll - Long Branch, NJ

