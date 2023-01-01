Lobster rolls in Long Branch
Long Branch restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Avenue Le Club - Pier Village - 23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • STEAKS
Avenue Le Club - Pier Village - 23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ
23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch
|Lobster Roll
|$38.00
2.5 Oz Maine Lobster mixed with an Old Bay spiced Mayonnaise, Orange Segments, Chives, Parsley, served in a toasted Brioche Bun lined with Arugula and sliced Tomatoes. Served with a side Salade.
ALLERGY: Spices, Onion, Tomato, Shellfish, Gluten
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Roll - Long Branch, NJ
Mason's Famous Lobster Roll - Long Branch, NJ
78 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$20.00
Sweet lobster served with mayo, lemon butter, bacon, lettuce & tomato in our New England split-top roll
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$20.00
Sweet lobster tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll