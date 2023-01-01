Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Long Branch
/
Long Branch
/
Mussels
Long Branch restaurants that serve mussels
Trama's Trattoria
115 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch
Avg 4.7
(1625 reviews)
Mussels
$22.00
tomato gravy, roasted garlic, basil leaves, brooklyn bread
More about Trama's Trattoria
Simply Greek
44 Centennial Drive, Long Branch
No reviews yet
Mussels
$14.00
Garlic, ouzo , tomato broth
More about Simply Greek
Browse other tasty dishes in Long Branch
Caesar Salad
Cheesecake
Lentil Soup
Arugula Salad
Octopus
Nachos
Chicken Tenders
Lobsters
More near Long Branch to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Red Bank
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Rumson
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Fair Haven
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Highlands
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2142 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(636 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston