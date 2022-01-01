Tacos in Long Branch
Long Branch restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tony Boloney's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tony Boloney's
72 Ocean Ave, Long Branch
|Taco Taco Taco
|$95.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
More about Charley's Ocean Grill
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Charley's Ocean Grill
29 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch
|*Lobster Tacos
|$20.00
two soft shell tacos, lobster, avocado, cilantro, chipotle mayo, old bay fries
|*Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
|*Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$20.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries