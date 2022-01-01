Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Long Branch

Go
Long Branch restaurants
Toast

Long Branch restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tony Boloney's

72 Ocean Ave, Long Branch

Avg 4.3 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Taco Taco$95.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
More about Tony Boloney's
Charley's Ocean Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Charley's Ocean Grill

29 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch

Avg 3.9 (1192 reviews)
Takeout
*Lobster Tacos$20.00
two soft shell tacos, lobster, avocado, cilantro, chipotle mayo, old bay fries
*Shrimp Tacos$18.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
*Mahi Mahi Tacos$20.00
avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries
More about Charley's Ocean Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Branch

Paninis

Lobsters

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Map

More near Long Branch to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston