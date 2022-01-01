Go
Long Doggers

Radically Relaxed Grill and Brew where all the locals go.

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway

Popular Items

Long Dog$4.39
Have it plain or choose your toppings!
Banzai Shrimp Bowl$14.39
Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice. Topped with pico, Coasta Rican Lizano sauce and scallions. Served with fried sweet plantains.
7 Traditional Wings$9.99
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Tico Pico Pollo$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
14 Traditional Wings$18.99
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Mahi Mango Salsa$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Clam Chowda’$4.39
The WHITE one, NOT the RED one!
Totally Tacos$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Crush Surf Burger$9.69
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on two fresh Angus Beef patties, CRUSHED on our grill. Served with pickle and fruit garnish.
Sea Salt Pretzel Bites$8.99
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
Location

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway

Cocoa Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
