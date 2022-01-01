Long Doggers - Palm Bay
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4260 Minton Rd
Palm Bay, FL 32904
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Most Popular
Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice. Topped with pico, Coasta Rican Lizano sauce and scallions. Served with fried sweet plantains.
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano and Spicy Ranch, topped with pico and fried sweet plantains. Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.
Sashimi Ahi tuna, red onions and scallions tossed in Hawaiian Poke sauce over jasmine rice. Served with grilled pineapple slices, fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice. | Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.
Large all white tenders with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion. | Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion. | Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Chicken Nuggets
Corn Dogs
Reuben
Fried grouper topped with LD's slaw, grilled pineapple, melted swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on a buttered toasted kaiser.
Shrimp Basket
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Patty Melts
American cheese, grilled onions, bacon and 1000 Island dressing.
Tacos
With shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado Key Lime dressing.
Three soft corn tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice. | Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
Grits
Noodle Bowls
Grilled shrimp tossed with Hawaiian poke sauce and red onions over asian style soba noodles. Served with fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.
Soba Noodles
Mahi Mahi
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.
Chili
Topped with L.J.’s Killer Chili
Cake
A delicious vanilla cake with a layer of blueberry and a layer of strawberry filling. Finished with white buttercream and patriotic sprinkles.
Key Lime Pies
Long Doggers’ recipe
Fish And Chips
Hand dipped and fried crisp in our famous corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.
Hand dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with tartar sauce.
Pretzels
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
30 pretzel bites served with beer cheese.
Clams
Crispy clam strips with cocktail sauce.
The WHITE one, NOT the RED one!
Cornbread
Chicken Tenders
15 Large all white tenders served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce.
Large all white tenders with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, shredded parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing. Served in 3 flour or spinach wraps.
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
Fish Sandwiches
Hand-dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade.
More
Topped with grilled peppers and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Have it plain or choose your toppings!
Topped with pulled pork, crispy fried onions and drizzled with Pipeline sriracha lime sauce
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Key Lime Peppered chicken over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, homemade corn and black bean salsa, pico, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips and drizzled with avocado key lime dressing.
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions and shredded cheddar. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Cheddar, bacon, scallions and sour cream.
Served with cocktail sauce
Quick, shareable, and freshly made onsite. Pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, pico, corn and black bean salsa, spicy ranch, Pipeline sriracha lime sauce and scallions.
Served with cocktail sauce
Bring home a FREE Sangria for Mom when you order take-out online! Monday 5/2 through Mother's Day! Just add her favorite Sangria to your order and enter the Promo Code WELOVEMOM when you check out. (Limit 1 Free per person per day) | Red wine sangria mixed with freshly cut citrus and a cherry to go!
Bring home a FREE Sangria for Mom when you order take-out online! Monday 5/2 through Mother's Day! Just add her favorite Sangria to your order and enter the Promo Code WELOVEMOM when you check out. (Limit 1 per person per day) | White wine sangria mixed with freshly cut citrus and a cherry to go!
Fresh house made seasonal kettle chips served with a side of beer cheese.
BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, cheddar, lettuce and tomato.
Plant-based burger that looks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten.
Pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Sashimi ahi tuna, chunked avocado, diced cucumbers, scallions, all coated with sesame soy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds and served with wonton squares.
Made with Mahi and Wahoo, served with crackers, wonton squares, celery, carrots, hot pepper relish and jalapeños.
Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, pico, corn and black bean salsa, spicy ranch, Pipeline sriracha lime sauce and scallions.
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce, served with wonton squares, pico and scallions.
Served with cocktail sauce
Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Cheddar, bacon, scallions and sour cream.
Crispy fried seasoned onion rings served with your choice of Banzai or spicy Pipeline sauce.
Served with cocktail sauce
BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, cheddar, lettuce and tomato.
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on two fresh Angus Beef patties, CRUSHED on our grill. Served with pickle and fruit garnish.
WELOVEDAD Father's Day FREE Hatteras Red To-Go | To Redeem: | Add to cart | At checkout, enter the promo code WELOVEDAD | (Limit 1 per person per day, must be 21 years old)
Try our NEW seasonal catch! Blackened red snapper over creamy bacon cheddar grits with steamed broccoli, sweet corn bread and fresh pico
1/3 pound spicy Polish sausage in a butter toasted bun topped with sauteed onions and spicy mustard.
Sashimi Ahi tuna, red onions and scallions tossed in Hawaiian Poke sauce over jasmine rice. Served with grilled pineapple slices, fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.
Grilled chicken breast or pulled pork on jasmine rice with a Hawaiian roll, fruit garnish and a side.
Long Doggers' own Locally brewed.
Choice two: | Crispy Fish Fillet, Fried Shrimp, or Fried Clam Strips. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions and shredded cheddar. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Mojo pulled chicken or pork over cilantro lime cauliflower rice and black beans, drizzled with spicy ranch. Served with fresh pico de gallo and fried sweet plantains.
Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork on jasmine rice with a Hawaiian roll, fruit garnish and a side.
Al's grandfather's favorite, with slaw and chili.
Chili, bacon, shredded cheddar, onions and a side of jalapeños!
Heaped with tasty sauerkraut.
M.O.R.K. or topped with your choice of slaw or kraut or peppers and onions.
Topped with pulled pork, crispy fried onions and drizzled with Pipeline sriracha lime sauce
Topped with grilled peppers and onions.
Have it plain or choose your toppings!
Black beans, jasmine rice, pico, sweet fried plantains, Costa Rican Lizano sauce and spicy Ranch Pinero. Served your choice of pulled chicken or pork.
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, Parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing in a flour or spinach wrap. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay FL 32904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Palm Bay
More near Palm Bay
Indialantic
Satellite Beach
Merritt Island
Cocoa Beach
Rockledge
Cocoa
Vero Beach
Titusville
Saint Cloud
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant