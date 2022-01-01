Go
Long Doggers imageView gallery

Long Doggers - Palm Bay

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4260 Minton Rd

Palm Bay, FL 32904

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Crush Surf Burger
$9.89

Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Popular
Banzai Shrimp Bowl
$14.59

Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice. Topped with pico, Coasta Rican Lizano sauce and scallions. Served with fried sweet plantains.

Popular
Tico Pico Pollo
$11.79

A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano and Spicy Ranch, topped with pico and fried sweet plantains. Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.

Popular
Item pic
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
$15.49

Sashimi Ahi tuna, red onions and scallions tossed in Hawaiian Poke sauce over jasmine rice. Served with grilled pineapple slices, fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.

Popular
Item pic
7 Traditional Wings
$9.99

Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Popular
14 Traditional Wings
$19.49

Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Popular
Mahi Sandwich image
Mahi Sandwich
$12.89

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.

Popular
Totally Tacos image
Totally Tacos
$11.49

Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice. | Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.

Popular
Chicken Tender Basket
$11.49

Large all white tenders with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

Popular
Item pic
7 Boneless Wings
$8.99

Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.

Popular

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.29

Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap

Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
$11.29

Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap

Mac And Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese
$4.59
Jacob’s Mac & Cheese
$6.29

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.99

Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich- G.F.
$12.49

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion. | Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich
$11.49

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion. | Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich- G.F.
$11.99

Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Grilled Chicken

Madison’s Grilled Chicken
$6.29

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad- G.F.
$10.79

Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

Caesar Salad
$10.79

Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crush Bacon Burger
$10.99

Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

East Coast Bacon Burger- G.F.
$11.99

Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Nuggets

AJ's Chicken Nuggets
$6.29

Corn Dogs

Emily’s Corn Dog Nuggets
$6.29

Reuben

Item pic
Florida Reuben
$13.89

Fried grouper topped with LD's slaw, grilled pineapple, melted swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on a buttered toasted kaiser.

Shrimp Basket

Small Shrimp Basket
$10.49

Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Large Shrimp Basket
$14.49

Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Patty Melts

Patty Melt Dog
$6.29

American cheese, grilled onions, bacon and 1000 Island dressing.

Tacos

Item pic
Veggie Tacos
$10.79

With shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado Key Lime dressing.

Totally Tacos- G.F.
$11.49

Three soft corn tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.

Totally Tacos image
Totally Tacos
$11.49

Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice. | Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.

Popular

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.49

Served with marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.99

Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.

Grits

Side Grits
$3.99

Noodle Bowls

Item pic
Soba Noodle Shrimp Bowl
$14.69

Grilled shrimp tossed with Hawaiian poke sauce and red onions over asian style soba noodles. Served with fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.

Soba Noodles

Side Soba Noodle
$3.99

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Sandwich image
Mahi Sandwich
$12.89

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.

Popular
Mahi Mango Salsa
$14.89

Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.

Mahi Sandwich- G.F.
$13.89

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.

Chili

Epic Chili Dog
$5.29

Topped with L.J.’s Killer Chili

Cake

Item pic
Patriotic Berry Cake
$6.99

A delicious vanilla cake with a layer of blueberry and a layer of strawberry filling. Finished with white buttercream and patriotic sprinkles.

Key Lime Pies

Item pic
Key Lime Pie
$4.99

Long Doggers’ recipe

Fish And Chips

Small Fish n Chips
$10.79

Hand dipped and fried crisp in our famous corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.

Large Fish n Chips
$15.49

Hand dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with tartar sauce.

Pretzels

Sea Salt Pretzel Bites image
Sea Salt Pretzel Bites
$9.29

Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.

PP Sea Salt Pretzel Bites
$16.99

30 pretzel bites served with beer cheese.

Clams

Clam Basket
$10.49

Crispy clam strips with cocktail sauce.

Clam Chowda’
$4.39

The WHITE one, NOT the RED one!

Cornbread

Side Cornbread
$1.79

Chicken Tenders

LaLa’s Chicken Fingers
$6.29
PP Chicken Tenders
$21.99

15 Large all white tenders served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket
$11.49

Large all white tenders with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

Popular

Chicken Caesar Wraps

PP Chicken Caesar Wrap
$28.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, shredded parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing. Served in 3 flour or spinach wraps.

Boneless Wings

14 Boneless Wings
$17.49

Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.

Item pic
7 Boneless Wings
$8.99

Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.

Popular

Fish Sandwiches

Crispy Fish Sandwich
$10.99

Hand-dipped in our famous crispy corn meal breading. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade.

More

PP Teriyaki Vegetables
$10.00
Italian Sausage- G.F.
$8.29

Topped with grilled peppers and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Long Dog- G.F.
$5.59

Have it plain or choose your toppings!

Pipeline Dog- G.F.
$7.39

Topped with pulled pork, crispy fried onions and drizzled with Pipeline sriracha lime sauce

Summer Salad image
Summer Salad
$13.99

Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

Key Lime Salad
$12.79

Key Lime Peppered chicken over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, homemade corn and black bean salsa, pico, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips and drizzled with avocado key lime dressing.

Surf Salad
$10.79

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions and shredded cheddar. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

ToGo Sierr Mist
$1.89
ToGo Iced Tea
$1.89
ToGo Root Beer
$1.89
ToGo Arnold Palmer
$1.89
ToGo Lemonade
$1.89
ToGo Dr Pepper
$1.89
ToGo Diet Pepsi
$1.89
ToGo Sweet Tea
$1.89
ToGo Diet Dr Pepper
$1.89
ToGo Pepsi
$1.89
ToGo 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
$1.89
ToGo Mtn Dew
$1.89
Loaded Kettle Chips- G.F.
$9.99

Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Cheddar, bacon, scallions and sour cream.

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp- G.F. Full Pound- G.F.
$18.49

Served with cocktail sauce

Pulled Pork Kettle Chips- G.F.
$10.59

Quick, shareable, and freshly made onsite. Pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, pico, corn and black bean salsa, spicy ranch, Pipeline sriracha lime sauce and scallions.

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp- G.F. Half Pound - G.F.
$10.79

Served with cocktail sauce

Red Sangria
$6.29

Bring home a FREE Sangria for Mom when you order take-out online! Monday 5/2 through Mother's Day! Just add her favorite Sangria to your order and enter the Promo Code WELOVEMOM when you check out. (Limit 1 Free per person per day) | Red wine sangria mixed with freshly cut citrus and a cherry to go!

White Sangria
$6.29

Bring home a FREE Sangria for Mom when you order take-out online! Monday 5/2 through Mother's Day! Just add her favorite Sangria to your order and enter the Promo Code WELOVEMOM when you check out. (Limit 1 per person per day) | White wine sangria mixed with freshly cut citrus and a cherry to go!

Side Large Slaw- G.F.
$3.29
Side Sweet Fry- G.F.
$3.29
Side Fries- G.F.
$3.29
PP Chips & Cheese
$12.99

Fresh house made seasonal kettle chips served with a side of beer cheese.

Side Guacamole
$1.99
Side Black Bean & Rice
$3.29
Avocado Slices
$1.99
Side Carrot
$1.59
Side Large Slaw
$3.29
SL Slaw
$0.11
Side Fries
$3.29
Side Sweet Fry
$3.29
Side Caesar
$4.99
Side Salad
$4.99
Side Celery
$1.59
Side Corn & Bean Salsa
$3.29
Side Black Beans
$3.29
Side Broccoli
$3.29
Side Kettle Chips
$3.29
Side Plantains
$3.29
Side Rice
$3.29
Side Teriyaki Veggies
$3.29
Side Fruit
$1.59
Side Cauli Rice
$3.99
Side Pickle Slice
$0.59
Item pic
Crush Kahuna Burger
$10.29

BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

Item pic
Beyond Burger
$11.59

Plant-based burger that looks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten.

Item pic
Crush Hawaiian Burger
$10.99

Pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Item pic
Desperado Avocado Tuna
$12.99

Sashimi ahi tuna, chunked avocado, diced cucumbers, scallions, all coated with sesame soy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds and served with wonton squares.

Item pic
Smoked Fish Dip
$10.79

Made with Mahi and Wahoo, served with crackers, wonton squares, celery, carrots, hot pepper relish and jalapeños.

Soup of the day
$4.39
Item pic
Pulled Pork Kettle Chips
$10.59

Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, pico, corn and black bean salsa, spicy ranch, Pipeline sriracha lime sauce and scallions.

Item pic
Banzai Shrimp
$12.89

Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce, served with wonton squares, pico and scallions.

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp Full Pound
$18.49

Served with cocktail sauce

Loaded Kettle Chips
$9.99

Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Cheddar, bacon, scallions and sour cream.

Basket of Onion Rings
$8.59

Crispy fried seasoned onion rings served with your choice of Banzai or spicy Pipeline sauce.

Item pic
Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp Half Pound
$10.79

Served with cocktail sauce

Crush Kahuna Burger- G.F.
$11.29

BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

Crush Surf Burger- G.F.
$10.89

Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on two fresh Angus Beef patties, CRUSHED on our grill. Served with pickle and fruit garnish.

7 Traditional Wings- G.F.
$9.99
Item pic
Father's Day Hatteras Red
$4.95

WELOVEDAD Father's Day FREE Hatteras Red To-Go | To Redeem: | Add to cart | At checkout, enter the promo code WELOVEDAD | (Limit 1 per person per day, must be 21 years old)

Item pic
Seasonal Catch Dish
$14.99

Try our NEW seasonal catch! Blackened red snapper over creamy bacon cheddar grits with steamed broccoli, sweet corn bread and fresh pico

Item pic
Coastal Polka Dog
$7.99

1/3 pound spicy Polish sausage in a butter toasted bun topped with sauteed onions and spicy mustard.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl- G.F.
$15.49

Sashimi Ahi tuna, red onions and scallions tossed in Hawaiian Poke sauce over jasmine rice. Served with grilled pineapple slices, fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.

Beach Bum Meal- G.F.
$10.99

Grilled chicken breast or pulled pork on jasmine rice with a Hawaiian roll, fruit garnish and a side.

PP 10lb Ice Bag
$1.99
PP Gal Sweet Tea
$4.99
Hatteras Red Growler
$14.99

Long Doggers' own Locally brewed.

Item pic
Twin Fin Combo
$15.29

Choice two: | Crispy Fish Fillet, Fried Shrimp, or Fried Clam Strips. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.

Summer Salad- G.F.
$13.99

Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

Surf Salad- G.F.
$10.79

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions and shredded cheddar. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

Item pic
Baja Cauli Bowl
$14.89

Mojo pulled chicken or pork over cilantro lime cauliflower rice and black beans, drizzled with spicy ranch. Served with fresh pico de gallo and fried sweet plantains.

Beach Bum Meal
$10.99

Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork on jasmine rice with a Hawaiian roll, fruit garnish and a side.

Connor’s Beach Dog
$6.29
Beanie's Crush Burger
$6.29
Johnny O Dog
$5.29

Al's grandfather's favorite, with slaw and chili.

High Life Dog
$6.29

Chili, bacon, shredded cheddar, onions and a side of jalapeños!

Kook Kraut Dog
$5.29

Heaped with tasty sauerkraut.

Veggie Dog
$6.49

M.O.R.K. or topped with your choice of slaw or kraut or peppers and onions.

Pipeline Dog
$6.39

Topped with pulled pork, crispy fried onions and drizzled with Pipeline sriracha lime sauce

Italian Sausage
$7.29

Topped with grilled peppers and onions.

Long Dog
$4.59

Have it plain or choose your toppings!

PP Tico Pico
$34.99

Black beans, jasmine rice, pico, sweet fried plantains, Costa Rican Lizano sauce and spicy Ranch Pinero. Served your choice of pulled chicken or pork.

Caesar Wrap
$10.49

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, Parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing in a flour or spinach wrap. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay FL 32904

Directions

Gallery

Summer Salad image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Mahi Sandwich image
Item pic
Item pic
Sea Salt Pretzel Bites image
Totally Tacos image
Item pic
Long Doggers image
Long Doggers image
Long Doggers image
Long Doggers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne - 225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172
orange starNo Reviews
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172 Melbourne, FL 32904
View restaurantnext
Soprano's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
160 Malabar Rd SW, Suite 104 Palm Bay, FL 32907
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - West Melbourne FL #610
orange starNo Reviews
2400 Dairy Road Melbourne, FL 32904
View restaurantnext
Brazil 4 You - 1220 W New Haven Ave #100
orange starNo Reviews
1220 W New Haven Ave #100 Melbourne Village, FL 32904
View restaurantnext
Hemingway's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1800 W Hibiscus #115 Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Sassy Granny's - Downtown Melbourne
orange starNo Reviews
921 E New Haven Ave Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Bay

The Melting Pot - Melbourne FL
orange star4.1 • 1,046
2230 Town Center Ave Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Amici's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 478
7720 N Wickham Rd Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Palm Bay

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Long Doggers - Palm Bay

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston